Gutsy Win over Thunderbolts Keeps Mayhem in Playoff Spot

Published on February 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem earned a split with Evansville via a huge 3-2 comeback win.

The Thunderbolts began as the aggressors tonight, and scored the game's first goal at 7:54 as Jordan Simoneau squeaked one under Sebastian Resar's blocker side arm. Just moments later though, Caleb Huffman capitalized as he jumped into the rush and chipped a shot over the shoulder of Kristian Stead, scoring to tie the game up again. Evansville got the momentum right back though, as Scott Kirton fired a one-timer beyond Resar to take the lead once more. It was then the power play that came through for Macon, as Michael Herrera was able to find Justin Kelley in front of the net for a tap-in that tied the game at two before the end of the first period.

The second period started quickly, as a wild play saw a scrum break out in front of the Evansville bench after Kelley checked Keanan Stewart through the open door of the bench, while simultaneously Matteo Ybarra streaked down the ice for a breakaway. Ybarra buried the shot, giving the Mayhem a 3-2 lead while Kelley drew a power play behind the play as well. The Mayhem couldn't extend the lead, and later in the period, Macon surrendered a penalty shot to Stewart. Resar made the save on the attempt, keeping the Mayhem in front at the end of the second.

Macon played a very defensive game in the third period, lacking scoring chances but limiting chances for Evansville as well. Despite only getting three shots onto Kristian Stead in the third, the Mayhem only allowed seven to the Thunderbolts, most of which were on a power play inside the final 2:30 of regulation. Resar and the Mayhem held down the fort as the game came to a close, sealing the 3-2 win.

The Mayhem are on the road for the next two weeks before returning home for their annual School Day Game on Thursday, February 26 at 10:30 am.







