Mayhem Shut Down in Loss to Evansville

Published on February 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem got a taste of their own medicine at home Friday, being shut down by the Evansville Thunderbolts 3-1.

Both teams came out looking to be aggressive on offense. There was a buffet of chances at both ends with multiple posts hit and sprawling goaltenders, yet it remained scoreless at the start. The many chances seemed to fuel an increase in physicality. The Mayhem would go on the penalty kill but got bailed out by Evansville's Joey Berkopec when he boarded Matteo Ybarra and received a five-minute major, killing off the last 53 seconds of the power play. The Mayhem could not find the back of the net, but did come so close when they were able to create chaos around the net. Not long after the power play ended, Evansville's Isaac Chapman found some space and snuck one five-hole on Josh Boyko. Macon had another penalty that was killed by a Thunderbolt penalty, and gave 55 seconds of power play time for Macon in the second.

The second period seemed to have taken a small step back in pace, which Macon had some momentum building. Then the play clock struck 7:00. The physicality continued, but lightning struck, and Michael Herrera found the tip-in equalizer from a pass by Justin Kelley. Then the world flipped, and 31 seconds later, Myles Abbate brought the game back to where it was. Jake Goldowski would receive a hooking call that the Mayhem narrowly escaped. The physicality picked up, and so did the chances. Enter Nick Dineen, who took it upon himself to get the juices back and fought Matthew Hobbs with 1:32 remaining. With 5 seconds left, Macon would have a defensive zone faceoff that was lost, and Isaac Chapman would score his second goal of the game with 0.3 seconds left to grow the lead to 2 goals at the second intermission.

Macon started on the power play and would get an extension after Cameron MacPhee was called for slashing 36 seconds into the period. Unfortunately for the Mayhem, they could not capitalize, and Evansville took over from there, controlling the play to kill the clock. Macon had two penalties themselves, including one late with 3:40 remaining that essentially sealed the win for the Thunderbolts. Kristian Stead made some big key saves for Evansville, stopping 22 of 23 shots, sealing the 3-1 victory for Evansville.

