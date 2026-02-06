Alec Baer Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month for January
Published on February 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Peoria Rivermen News Release
PEORIA, I L - The Peoria Rivermen this week announced, in conjunction with the SPHL, that forward Alec Baer has been named January's Player of the Month for the SPHL. This is Baer's first Player of the Month honor and comes on the heels of teammate Nick Latinovich being named January's Goaltender of the Month in the SPHL, as well as Latinovich and goaltender Connor McAnanama earning co- P layer of the Week honors.
Baer, a native of St. L ouis Park, MN, scored four goals and had 12 assis ts (16 points) in January, helping the Rivermen to a 12-0 run in the first month of 2026. This includes a shootout winner on January 17 against the Quad City Storm as well as one power-play goal. Baer currently ranks second in total points this year in the SP HL with 42, and first in the league in assists with 32. This season, Baer is currently averaging 1.11 points per game, which ranks fourth among all players in the SPHL.
This award marks the first SPHL/Warrior Hockey Player of the Month honor for Baer since April of 2022. Baer joins teammate Garret Devine as the second member of the Rivermen to be named Player of the M onth during the 2025-26 campaign. The Rivermen are on the road this Friday and Saturday against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.
