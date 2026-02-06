Peoria's Alex Baer Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Month

Published on February 6, 2026







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Alec Baer of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Month for January.

Baer scored four goals, including one shootout game-winner, and added 12 assists in 12 games to help Peoria to a perfect 12-0-0 record in January. Baer recorded points in all but three games and recorded four multi-point outings, including a one-goal, three-assist night against Birmingham on January 10.

A native of St. Louis Park, MN, Baer currently leads the SPHL in assists (32), power play assists (20), and power play points (24) and ranks second in points (42). With his 42 points on the season, Baer has moved into tenth place in career scoring.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Month: Drake Glover, Birmingham (12 gp, 8g, 5a, +4, 5 ppg, gwg), Evan Miller, Evansville (13 gp, 4g, 7a, +3), Marcus Fechko, Fayetteville (9 gp, 6g, 4a, 3 ppg, 2 gwg), Austin Alger, Huntsville (11 gp, 4g, 4a, hat trick, gwg), Connor May, Macon (11 gp, 3g, 6a, +6), Cooper Jones, Pensacola (11 gp, 2g, 8a, +7, shg), Devin Sanders, Quad City (13 gp, 10g, 4a, 2 ppg, gwg), and Joe Widmar, Roanoke (11 gp, 6g, 6a, 2 ppg)







