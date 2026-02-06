Sam Dabrowski Earns Call up to Reading Royals

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that Sam Dabrowski has been called up to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Dabrowski, 27, started the season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers appearing in four games before joining the Marksmen, where he has appeared in 21 games, recording seven goals and nine assists.

The Onalaska, Wisconsin native has recorded points in each of his last five games played, totaling three goals and four assists.

Last season Dabrowski skated out in 50 games for the Ice Flyers, logging 10 goals and 13 assists, being third on the team in points.

The Marksmen return home on Friday, Feb. 6 for Mardi Gras Night as they're set to take on the Birmingham Bulls. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







