Ice Bears Add Three Players Ahead of Road Weekend

Published on February 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

The Knoxville Ice Bears have made more roster changes ahead of a pair of weekend games in Pensacola. Knoxville has claimed forward Damon Zimmer off waivers, acquired the rights to forward Tim Kent from Birmingham in a trade for future considerations and signed goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos. In addition, the team has placed defenseman Conor Breen on waivers.

Zimmer is in his first SPHL season, having already appeared in 32 games this year during stints with Peoria and Birmingham. He has four assists on the year and played collegiately at NCAA Division III Salve Regina.

Kent is a second-year pro who has appeared in 39 SPHL games for Roanoke, Fayetteville and Birmingham, scoring 12 goals and totaling 31 points. He has nine goals and 20 points in 25 SPHL games this season. He has also played six games this year in Germany and has 22 career ECHL games under his belt for the Iowa Heartlanders.

Wong-Ramos is in his maiden professional season following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Trine University. Last year, he appeared in 12 games, going 8-2-0 with a 1.59 goals against average and a .926 save percentage.

The Ice Bears face the Ice Flyers Friday and Saturday at the Pensacola Bay Center.







