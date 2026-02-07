Marksmen Score Three Unanswered, Down Bulls

Published on February 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Birmingham Bulls 3-2 on Friday night.

Birmingham came off to a quick start, with Arkhip Ledziankou opening the scoring 1:21 into the first period, set up by Jordan Gagnon, putting the Bulls up 1-0. CJ Walker added to the lead at 3:32, set up by Arkhip Ledziankou and Jordan Gagnon. Marcus Fechko answered back at 1:21, with Coltan Wilkie picking up the helper to make it 2-1.

Ryan Lieth was able to get by himself on the left-wing side, roofing home the game-tying goal at 12:27, catching a dish from Shane Murphy and Trey Fechko to make it 2-2, for the lone goal of the middle frame.

Cayden Cahill backhanded the lone goal of the final frame on a breakaway at 18:17, catching a bank pass from Kyler Head and Coltan Wilkie, securing the 3-2 final.

Mason Beaupit stopped 33-of-35 shots in the Marksmen win and Talor Joseph stopped 17-of-20 in the Bulls effort.

The Marksmen continue home action tomorrow night against the Birmingham Bulls for Operation Sellout presented by Fayetteville Regional Airport. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







SPHL Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.