Marksmen Add Defenseman Ethan Hawes

Published on February 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday the signing of defenseman Ethan Hawes.

Hawes, 23, started this season with the Evansville Thunderbolts, appearing in four games.

Prior to beginning his SPHL career, the Newcastle, Australia native split last season between Eindhoven Kemphanen in Netherlands2 and the Newcastle Northstars in the AIHL. In 19 games with the Kemphanen, Hawes logged three goals and 15 assists, adding three goals and 20 assists in 26 games to his season totals with the Northstars.

Hawes also represented Australia last season at the national level in the World Championship Division II Group A level, logging one goal and one assist in five games.

The Marksmen return home on Friday, Feb. 6 for Mardi Gras Night as they're set to take on the Birmingham Bulls. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







