Rivermen Netminders Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Co-Players of the Week

Published on February 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that goaltenders Nick Latinovich and Connor McAnanama of the Peoria Rivermen have been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Co-Players of the Week for January 26-February 1.

In a defensive battle between the top two teams in the SPHL, the duo stopped 74 of 75 shots, leading the Rivermen to a road sweep of Huntsville and extending Peoria's winning streak to 12 games. Since losing to Knoxville 3-1 on December 12, Peoria is 18-0-1, with eight of its wins coming by one goal.

On Friday, McAnanama made 39 saves through regulation and overtime, including 18 in the second period alone, and stopped six of seven Havoc attempts in the shootout, as Peoria downed Huntsville 2-1. The following night, Latinovich recorded his league-leading fourth shutout of the season, stopping all 35 Huntsville shots in a 1-0 win.

Latinovich currently leads all goaltenders with 15 wins (tied) and four shutouts, and ranks second with a 1.93 goals against average and a 0.931 save percentage. Since signing with Peoria on January 13, McAnanama is 3-0-0 with a 0.97 goals against average and a 0.968 save percentage.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: CJ Walker, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g), Evan Miller, Evansville (2 gp, 2g, 2a), Marcus Fechko, Fayetteville (2 gp, 3g, 2a), Lincoln Erne, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g), Stephen Mundinger, Knoxville (1-1-0, 1.01 gaa, 0.967 save%, shutout), Justin Kelley, Macon (2 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg), Ethan Price, Pensacola (2 gp, 3g, +3), Denver Craig, Quad City (2 gp, 3g, 2a, gwg), and Tim Manning, Roanoke (2 gp, 2g)







SPHL Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.