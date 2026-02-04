Goaltenders Nick Latinovich and Connor Mcananama Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Co-Players of the Week

Published on February 4, 2026

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen this week announced, in conjunction with the SPHL, that goaltenders Nick Latinovich and Connor McAnanama have been named SPHL/Warrior Hockey Co-Players of the Week by the SPHL. Thanks to their efforts, the Rivermen picked up a road sweep of the Huntsville Havoc and extended their winning streak to 12 games in a row, tied for second all-time in league history.

Nick Latinovich made 35 saves in Peoria's 1-0 shutout victory over the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday night. The win marked his tenth consecutive victory this season, and Latinovich his fourth shutout of the season. Latinovich is tied for first in wins among all SPHL goaltenders this year with 15 and leads all SPHL goaltenders in shutouts with four.

Connor McAnanama earned his third consecutive victory in the SPHL on Friday with a 39-save performance in Peoria's 2-1 shootout victory in Huntsville. McAnanama, while he has only played three games this year for Peoria, is currently boasting a 0.97 goals-against-average and a .968 save percentage. McAnanama has not allowed more than one goal in a game this year.

This award marks the first time that both men have earned SPHL/Warrior Hockey Player of the Week awards. They join teammates Michael McChesney, Cory Denni,s and Khaden Henry in being named SPHL/Warrior Hockey Player of the Week. The Rivermen are on the road this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday against the Evansville Thunderbolts on Wednesday and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday and Saturday.







