Marksmen Re-Sign Goaltender Matt Sayles

Published on February 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday the signing of goaltender Matt Sayles.

Sayles, 25, has spent this season with the Pee Dee IceCats in the FPHL. In 28 appearances, the Milton, Georgia native posted a 3.75 GAA and .878 save percentage.

Prior to his professional career, Sayles had a four-year stint with Nazareth College (NCAA III). In 58 appearances with the Golden Flyers, he posted a 3.05 GAA and .896 save percentage.

The Marksmen return home on Friday, Feb. 6 for Mardi Gras Night as they're set to take on the Birmingham Bulls. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







