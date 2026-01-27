Marksmen Acquire Forward Trey Fechko from Roanoke

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday the acquisition of forward Trey Fechko from the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in exchange for forward John Aonso and defenseman Alex Wilkins.

"It was a tough decision to trade away Wilkins and Aonso," Head Coach Kyle Sharkey said. "To bring in a young and promising player like Trey, we have to give up valuable pieces in return. We thank Wilkins and Aonso for their time and dedication to the organization and wish them the best moving forward."

Fechko, 22, appeared in 12 games for the Dawgs, logging three goals and five assists, and will be reunited with his brother Marcus Fechko.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the Raritan, New Jersey native most recently played for the Janesville Jets of the NAHL, logging 13 goals and 20 assists throughout 34 games played.

Aonso, 26, joined the Marksmen mid-way through last season, after originally starting the year with the Peoria Rivermen.

Throughout 79 games with the Marksmen, the Toronto, Ontario native recorded two goals and six assists.

Wilkins, 27, joined the Marksmen late in the 2023-24 season, and has been apart of the team since. The Kennett Square, Pennsylvania native was named to the SPHL All-Rookie team last season.

Throughout 93 games played during his tenure, Wilkins recorded five goals and 22 assists.

The Marksmen are back on the road to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, Jan. 30. Puck drop from the Pensacola Bay Center is set for 8:05 p.m. EST.

Fayetteville returns home on Friday, Feb. 6 for Mardi Gras Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/game/home-260206/







