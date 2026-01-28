Marksmen Add Defenseman Dash Quartarolo

Published on January 28, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday the signing of defenseman Dash Quartarolo.

Quartarolo, 26, has spent this season split between the Evansville Thunderbolts and Peoria Rivermen.

The Sydney, Australia native appeared in five games with the Thunderbolts, adding one assist in four games with the Rivermen to his season totals.

Prior to beginning his SPHL career, Quartarolo split last season with Junkkarit Hockey Team (JHT) in Finland's Suomi-sarja league and the Kyiv Capitals in the Ukranian Hockey League.

Through 20 games played with JHT, Quartarolo logged two goals and six assists, adding two games played with the Capitals to his season totals.

The Marksmen are back on the road to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, Jan. 30. Puck drop from the Pensacola Bay Center is set for 8:05 EST.

Fayetteville returns home on Friday, Feb. 6 for Mardi Gras Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







SPHL Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.