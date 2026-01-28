Ford Returns from ECHL Reading Ahead of Weekend Series

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that defenseman Hayden Ford has been returned to the team by the ECHL's Reading Royals.

Ford was called up by Reading on January 17, and played in two games for the Royals over the four games that he was with the team for. Ford is anticipated to draw back into the lineup this weekend in Knoxville for the Mayhem.

The Mayhem are in Knoxville for a two-game series this weekend before returning home next Thursday, February 5, for Thirsty Thursday presented by Apparel Authority against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at 7:00 PM ET. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







