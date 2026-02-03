Nathan Carl Returns to Macon

Published on February 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that they have signed forward Nathan Carl.

The move comes after placing Alex Cohen on 14-day injured reserve on Monday.

Carl, 25, from Sherwood Park, Alberta, returns to the Mayhem after a 10-game stint with Macon earlier in the season, in which he had two assists. After being released, he headed north to join the FPHL's Pee Dee IceCats, where he had three assists in fifteen games.

The Mayhem return home Thursday, February 5, for Thirsty Thursday presented by Apparel Authority against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at 7:00 PM ET. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







SPHL Stories from February 3, 2026

Nathan Carl Returns to Macon - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.