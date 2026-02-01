Scoring Woes Reappear in 3-0 Loss to Knoxville

(KNOXVILLE, Tenn.) - Stephen Mundinger recorded 32 saves in a shutout effort to take down the Mayhem, 3-0.

The Mayhem were on their heels in the opening stages after a fight between Knoxville's Jimmy Soper and Max Messier just 1:10 into the game, and the Ice Bears getting the majority of the chances afterwards. The Mayhem got the first power play of the game and couldn't convert, and also killed a penalty of their own as the first period ended scoreless, with Knoxville outshooting Macon 13-8.

The second period was more of the same until a four-minute double minor was called against Nick Dineen, sending the Mayhem to the kill again. About 1:30 into the kill, Stefan Miklakos took another penalty, resulting in a full two-minute five-on-three kill that the Mayhem were able to escape. However, the Mayhem couldn't use it as momentum, as Knoxville continued to push. Eventually, it resulted in Davide Gaeta sneaking a sharp-angle shot past Boyko to take the lead inside the final two minutes of the period. The Ice Bears led 1-0 after two periods, with shots reading 33-18 in Knoxville's favor.

Macon was the aggressors in the beginning of the third, with 10 shots on goal in just the first six minutes of the third period. They were unable to score on a power play during that stretch, and Knoxville was opportunistic with their first chance of the period, forcing a turnover with a strong forecheck leading to Blake Tosto's tap-in beating Boyko to give the Ice Bears' lead a cushion. Macon continued to push, and drew a 5-minute major power play, but could hardly enter the zone during the man-advantage and couldn't draw within one. Former Mayhem captain Jarret Kup scored the empty netter and the Mayhem were shut out for the third time this season as the Ice Bears bumped the Mayhem out of playoff position with a 3-0 win.

