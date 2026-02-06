Ford Called up to ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones

Published on February 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that defenseman Hayden Ford has been called up by the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

Ford had a prior call-up this season by the Reading Royals, and he played two games for the team over a two week span. The call-up comes after Ford's career-high three assist night last night. Ford played three games with the Mayhem since returning from Reading, including last night's 4-1 win in which he had an assist on the Mayhem's game-tying goal in the second period.

The Mayhem host the Evansville Thunderbolts for the second game of a three-game homestand tonight for Olympics Night.







