Dawgs Stalled by Rivermen in 4-1 Defeat

Published on February 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (20-16-3) saw their offense slowed to a near-halt on Friday night at home, falling to the Peoria Rivermen (29-9-1) in a 4-1 loss at Berglund Center. Olivier Beaudoin notched the lone goal, assisted by Travis Broughman and Bryce Martin, while Gabe Rosek saved 27-of-31 shots faced in net for the Dawgs.

Both teams punched and counter-punched right out of the gate on Friday night. Peoria lit the lamp first at 2:23 when Jordan Henderson's shot from the left point found the back of the Roanoke net, but the Dawgs answered quickly. Just 63 seconds later, Bryce Martin found Beaudoin across the Peoria blue line above the left-wing circle, and Beaudoin's long-range effort tied the game at 1-1 at the 3:26 mark. The Rivermen reinstated their lead during a sequence of 4-on-4 action, as Michael McChesney's rebound goal after Rosek denied Peoria's Connor Szmul gave the visitors a 2-1 advantage at 8:11. A match penalty for an illegal check to the head ended the night for Roanoke's Andrew Stacey at 12:34, and gave Peoria's top-ranked power play in the SPHL a five-minute major to work with, but the Dawgs stood tall on the penalty kill to keep the game at 2-1 by the time the horn sounded to end the first period.

Peoria found its groove in the second period, outshooting the Dawgs 9-1 in the first 12 minutes or so of the frame. After the Rivermen had tilted the ice in their favor over a handful of shifts, they would extend their lead on an odd-man rush at 8:11, as Alex Davis found the top left corner of the Roanoke cage from the right wing to make it a 3-1 game. The Dawgs would have two power play chances come up empty in the frame, and a late penalty against Roanoke would extend a Peoria power play chance into the start of the third period. The Rivermen held a 3-1 lead heading into the final period of regulation.

The Dawgs struggled to stay out of the box down the stretch, even though they killed the Peoria power play chance that had held over from the second period. Two more quick penalties by Roanoke gave the Rivermen a 5-on-3 power play chance, and Khaden Henry's one-timer in the slot pushed Peoria's lead to 4-1 at the 6:03 mark. Great efforts by the Rivermen defense held any chance of a Roanoke comeback at bay, as the Dawgs were held to just 11 shots on goal in the final 40 minutes of regulation after tallying 10 shots on net in the first period alone. The 4-1 victory by Peoria gives the Rivermen a 19-1-1 record in their last 21 games dating back to mid-December.

Nick Latinovich stopped 20-of-21 shots faced in net for Peoria. The Rail Yard Dawgs went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Rivermen went 1-for-5 on their chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay home to host the Peoria Rivermen on Saturday, February 7, at Berglund Center at 7:05 P.M. EST.







