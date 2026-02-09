Dawgs Place Kirkby on Team Suspension, Returning to FPHL

Published on February 9, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that the team has placed forward Tyson Kirkby on team suspension, as the Binghamton captain (FPHL) intends to return to the Black Bears to finish out the season.

Kirkby is in his fifth year professionally, and was able to tally two goals on 11 shots on net over the span of five games with the Dawgs in the past two weeks, including the game-winning goal in Roanoke's 4-3 win over Quad City on January 31. The 28-year-old had previously played three games for the Dawgs back in February 2024, notching two assists, seven penalty minutes, a fighting major, and a plus-two rating during that stint. While Kirkby has primarily featured as the captain for Binghamton over the past four seasons, the six-foot forward did also appear in a combined 27 SPHL games during the 2021-22 season for both the Fayetteville Marksmen and Evansville Thunderbolts. During that season in the SPHL, the six-foot forward notched six goals, 10 assists, and a plus-seven rating. The Prescott, Ontario native has spent his last three and a half seasons mostly with the Black Bears, dominating the league with 126 goals, 161 assists, 339 penalty minutes, and a plus-76 rating in 182 regular season FPHL games, while adding 14 goals, 15 assists, 38 penalty minutes, and a plus-10 rating in 23 career postseason games. Kirkby has been the team's captain since the 2023-24 season, leading Binghamton to consecutive FPHL Commissioner's Cup titles in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Kirkby is also part of a long list of 12 current or former Dawgs to come from SUNY-Oswego (NCAA-DIII), including current head coach Dan Bremner, alternate captain Travis Broughman, forward/defenseman Andrew Harley, as well as other former Dawgs such as Josh Nenadal, Alex DiCarlo, and Eric Witzel. During his time with Oswego, the left-shot forward notched eight goals and 15 assists in 44 games.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, February 13, at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.