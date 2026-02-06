Dawgs Battle Back for 3-2 Win at Knoxville

Published on February 5, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (20-15-3) prevailed in an impressive comeback win on the road on Thursday, overcoming the Knoxville Ice Bears (16-17-3) in a 3-2 victory at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Travis Broughman tallied two goals, Tyson Kirkby scored on the power play, Matt Dorsey and Alex Wilkins each notched a pair of assists, and Austyn Roudebush saved the last 31 shots that he faced as he ended up saving 33-of-35 shots faced in net for the Dawgs.

It was a tough start for the Dawgs, as they conceded two goals before the first media timeout took place. A centering feed from Kyle Soper to his wide-open brother, Jimmy, allowed the Knoxville captain to open the scoring in the low slot just 70 seconds into the action. Roanoke would kill off a power play that began for the Ice Bears just 10 seconds later, but the hosts would add another once the Dawgs got back to full strength. A rebound goal by Robin Liljevkvist at 4:23 made it 2-0 for Knoxville. The Ice Bears outshot the Dawgs 12-8 in the first frame, and Knoxville's remaining chances were of a better quality overall than what Roanoke generated in the opening frame, but neither team tacked on to the score for the remainder of the frame. The Dawgs trailed by that 2-0 scoreline at the end of 20 minutes.

Roanoke came out in a completely different fashion to start the second period, registering the first 10 shots on goal of the frame between the two sides combined, and quickly tying the game. Broughman made a nice extra effort to continue after an awkward bouncing puck in the right-wing circle, and eventually snapped it into the net at 2:10 to put the Dawgs on the board. Roanoke received its first power play of the game 35 seconds later, and after a shot by Wilkins was saved, Kirkby cleaned up the rebound to tie the game at 2-2 at the 3:05 mark. Broughman and Tim Manning each had a couple of additional great looks for the Dawgs in the period, and Roanoke would have to kill off a Knoxville power play opportunity, but the game was still all square at 2-2 by the second intermission.

Both teams made a strong push in the third period, with eight combined penalties and 26 combined shots on net in the final 20 minutes. The breakthrough would come mere seconds after Knoxville had killed off a Roanoke power play, as Dorsey set up a one-time blast by Broughman that rippled the back of the net at 11:20 for his second goal of the game. A couple of Knoxville's penalties came late in the game and stalled the chances for the Ice Bears to empty their net to try and find the tying goal, and Roanoke sealed its largest comeback win of the season by turning the early 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 victory.

Stephen Mundinger stopped 37-of-40 shots faced in net for Knoxville. The Rail Yard Dawgs went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Ice Bears went 0-for-5 on their chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will return home to host the Peoria Rivermen on Friday, February 6, at Berglund Center at 7:05 P.M. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.