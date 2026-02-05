Kuzmich Loaned, Ice Bears Make Signings Amidst Several Call Ups

The Knoxville Ice Bears have made a series of roster moves ahead of a three-game weekend amidst several loans to ECHL teams this week. Forward Brandon Reller and defenseman Conor Breen have been signed to the active roster and winger Ryan Kuzmich has been called up to the Maine Mariners of the ECHL. In addition, Phil Krawec has been signed as an emergency backup goaltender for Thursday night's home game against Roanoke.

Forwards Eric Olson (Orlando) and Brayden Stannard (Cincinnati), and goaltender Noah Giesbrecht (Savannah) were all called up to the ECHL ranks earlier this week.

Reller is set to make his season debut in the SPHL Thursday after spending all of this season thus far with the Blue Ridge Bobcats of the FPHL. The 22-year-old has scored 12 goals and added 22 assists for 34 points in 31 games this year. He appeared in four games for the Macon Mayhem as a rookie last season, notching two assists. He spent most of last season in the FPHL with Blue Ridge and Athens, appearing 42 games and totaling 25 points.

Breen will make his season debut as well after playing in Knoxville's preseason game back in October, scoring a goal in a win over Birmingham. He played three games for the Ice Bears last season.

Kuzmich leads Knoxville with 12 goals this season while also adding seven assists in 33 games for the Ice Bears. He has already appeared in three ECHL games this year for Rapid City, recording his first career ECHL point with an assist. He joined Knoxville late last season after wrapping up his collegiate career at the University of New England, where he was a three-time All-Conference selection.

Knoxville hosts Roanoke Thursday night at the Civic Coliseum and visits Pensacola Friday and Saturday.







