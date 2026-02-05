Kristian Stead, Thunderbolts Shut out Rivermen 2-0

Evansville, In.: In a defensive effort that resembled Evansville's defensive performance in last year's playoffs, the Thunderbolts shut down and shut out the Rivermen 2-0 on Wednesday night at Ford Center, ending Peoria's win streak at 12 games. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Friday, February 13th against the Huntsville Havoc at 7:00pm CT.

The first period was low event, with Evansville killing off the only Rivermen power play and outshooting Peoria 12-9. Early in the second period at 3:28, Evansville struck first as Evan Miller banked a shot off an off-balance Nick Latinovich and into the net, assisted by Matt Clark and Keanan Stewart to give Evansville the opening lead. In the third period, Evansville again shut down nearly every Peoria attack, holding Peoria to only 6 shots on goal in the final frame. As the Rivermen pulled Latinovich late for an extra attacker, the Thunderbolts were rewarded with exactly a minute to go as Derek Contessa scored into an empty Rivermen net to extend Evansville's lead to 2-0, with Scott Kirton picking up an assist.

Miller scored the winning goal, with Contessa adding an empty net goal. In goal, Kristian Stead stopped all 22 shots on goal for his 16th win of the season and 8th career shutout, his first as a Thunderbolt and Evansville's second shutout of the season. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet once again on Friday, February 20th at the Peoria Civic Center, with the regular season series tied 4-4.

