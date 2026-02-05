Bulls Travel to Fayetteville on a Mission to Control Their Own Destiny

"This is the biggest weekend of the year", Head Coach Craig Simchuk said. "We're going into an away team's barn that we are neck and neck within the standings. If you can't get up for this type of game then you aren't a hockey player. We have to bring our best because they will. Both teams know what's at stake and what's on the line."

The Bulls travel to Fayetteville for a pair of games against the Marksmen who, along with Birmingham, are mere percentage points apart. To put it mildly, a lot of the season could ride on these two games in Fayetteville. With just 21 games remaining for the Bulls, things are winding down quickly in the SPHL.

Whoever comes out on top this weekend will be in a position to control their own destiny. The team on the wrong end more than likely will find themselves in last place in the SPHL needing help to get back in it. For Birmingham, these games carry more weight.

Fayetteville has two games in hand on the Bulls meaning they will have two more chances at points than Birmingham. If Birmingham doesn't take control here, they will have to depend on other teams to take down Fayetteville instead. Birmingham is currently in control and want to keep it that way. Two wins in Fayetteville takes some of the pressure off the Bulls and puts it directly on the shoulders of Fayetteville.

These two teams met earlier in the year with Fayetteville winning all three games between the two by a combined score of 12-5. While both teams have a different roster now, the main cast remains. One aspect that is different for the Bulls is in goal. Since joining the Bulls on New Years Eve, Talor Joseph has is unbeaten with a 5-0-0 record and a 2.25 GAA.

"Talor has been a huge addition and has stepped in in a big way," Simchuk said. "He finds a way to make the save and get the job done. He's a veteran with a lot of experience and it shows. He's a great person and the guys love him,"

The Bulls take on Fayetteville at 6 P. M. Friday and at 5 P. M. Saturday.







