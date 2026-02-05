Nick Latinovich Named SPHL/Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Month
Published on February 5, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Peoria Rivermen News Release
PEORIA, I L - The Peoria Rivermen this week announced, in conjunction with the SPHL, that goaltender Nick Latinovich ha s been named SPHL/Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Month. This is Latinovich's first Goaltender of the Month honor this season and first of the year for the Rivermen.
Nick Latinovich made 35 saves in Peoria's 1-0 shutout victory over the Huntsville Havoc last Saturday night. The win marked his tenth consecutive victory, with six of those victories coming in January. In that span, Latinovich allowed just 10 goals on 173 shots on net and earned two shutouts. T his season, Latinovich is tied for first in wins among all SPHL goaltenders with 15 and leads all SPHL goaltenders in shutouts with 4. Latinovich also ranks second in goals-against average (1.93) and second in save percentage (.931).
Latinovich and t he Rivermen are on the road this Friday and Saturday against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs this weekend as they look to reinforce their hold on first place in the SPHL standings.
