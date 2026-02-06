Ice Bears Battle with Short Lineup, But Fall Just Short 3-2

Published on February 5, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Knoxville battled with a shorthanded lineup, but came up just short in a 3-2 loss to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at the Civic Coliseum Thursday night.

Knoxville was playing with only 15 skaters due to four players receiving call ups to the ECHL earlier this week, including three forwards. The Ice Bears moved two defenseman up to play forward and signed two new players earlier Thursday afternoon.

Travis Broughman scored his second goal of the night with a one-timer from the left circle just after a Roanoke power play expired to put the Rail Yard Dawgs ahead for good at 11:20 of the third.

The Ice Bears struck early with Jimmy Soper's fourth goal of the season just 68 seconds into the game. Conor Breen dumped the puck down the right wing behind the net. Kyle Soper collected the puck and found his older brother in the high slot. Jimmy's wrist shot found its way past Austyn Roudebush's glove to make it 1-0.

Knoxville added to its lead with a goal from Robin Liljekvist at 4:23. Jimmy Soper stole the puck in the zone, carried through the left circle and fired from a tight angle towards the net. Roudebush stopped the initial attempt, but Liljekvist knocked in the rebound for his second of the year.

Broughman got Roanoke on the board with a wrist shot from the right circle 2:10 into the second period. Tyson Kirkby tied the game on a rebound less than a minute later with the Rail Yard Dawgs on the power play.

Jared Westcott nearly put Knoxville back in front, but his rush to the net front was kicked away by Roudebush. Tyler Williams' two-on-one chance from the left circle was saved with the pad and Roudebush caught Cam Tobey's snap shot with the glove.

Knoxville had a plethora of chances in the third period, but couldn't get anything past Roudebush. Jimmy Soper and Liljekvist nearly connected on a backdoor pass in front of the crease, Westcott's breakaway chance hit Roudebush's glove and Brandon Reller's one-timer from the right circle hit the post.

Stephen Mundinger made 37 saves for Knoxville. Roudebush stopped 33 shots.

Knoxville visits Pensacola Friday night. The Rail Yard Dawgs return home to host Peoria.







SPHL Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.