Ice Bears Drop 3-1 Decision at Home

Published on January 30, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville conceded a late goal in the second and another early in the third and never recovered as the Ice Bears fell to the Macon Mayhem 3-1 Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Both teams piled up the shots in the opening period, but the game remained scoreless at the first intermission. Jared Westcott and Brayden Stannard each hit the crossbar for Knoxville and Josh Boyko kicked away Jimmy Soper's redirected shot.

At the other end, Stephen Mundinger stopped Jake Goldowski from the right circle before smothering Alex Cohen's rebound attempt. Mundinger later made a glove save on Caleb Huffman's one-timer from the slot and Jarret Kup cleared out a loose puck from the crease after Mundinger got a piece of a Stefan Miklakos wrist shot.

Jason Brancheau scored 16 seconds into the second period to break the scoreless tie. Tyler Williams stole a loose puck behind the Macon net and passed it out to the right circle to Eric Olson. Olson's centering feed found Brancheau, who spun and lifted a backhand past Boyko for his third goal of the season.

Huffman smacked a sliding puck in the right circle off the crossbar and in with less than a second remaining before the second intermission to tie the game for Macon.

Justin Kelley scored off a rebound at 1:44 of the third to give the Mayhem their first lead of the night.

Knoxville threatened to tie the score late, but Boyko stopped Carson Vance's one-timer from the slot and the Ice Bears misfired on two other chances in the final minute.

Kelley scored an empty net goal to seal the result.

The two teams play again Saturday night at the Civic Coliseum.







