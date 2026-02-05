Peoria's Nick Latinovich Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Goaltender of the Month
Published on February 5, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Nick Latinovich of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the Warrior Hockey SPHL Goaltender of the Month for January.
Latinovich went 6-0-0 last month, posting a 1.62 goals against average, a 0.942 save percentage, and two shutouts, including a 35-save, 1-0 blanking of Huntsville on January 31 to cap off Peoria's perfect 12-0-0 record in January.
A native of Maple, ON, Latinovich currently leads all goaltenders with 15 wins (tied) and four shutouts, and ranks second with a 1.93 goals against average and a 0.931 save percentage. In earning 2023-2024 All-SPHL Second Team honors, Latinovich led the SPHL with 27 wins, a 1.93 goals against average, and seven shutouts.
The SPHL Player of the Month will be announced on Friday.
Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Month: Talor Joseph, Birmingham (5-0-0, 2.25 gaa, 0.933 save%), Cody Karpinski, Evansville (2-2-2, 2.50 gaa, 0.919 save%, shutout), Ryan Kenny, Fayetteville (2-1-1, 2.26 gaa, 0.917 save%), Brian Wilson, Huntsville (4-3-2, 2.17 gaa, 0.933 save%, shutout), Stephen Mundinger, Knoxville (3-3-2, 2.33 gaa, 0.929 save%, shutout), Josh Boyko, Macon (6-1-1, 2.06 gaa, 0.928 save%, shutout), Billy Girard, Pensacola (3-3-1, 3.09 gaa, 0.908 save%), Zane Steeves, Quad City (6-1-2, 2.11 gaa, 0.925 save%), and Gabe Rosek, Roanoke (3-2-0, 2.62 gaa, 0.908 save%, shutout)
