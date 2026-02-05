Peoria's Nick Latinovich Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Goaltender of the Month

Published on February 5, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Nick Latinovich of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the Warrior Hockey SPHL Goaltender of the Month for January.

Latinovich went 6-0-0 last month, posting a 1.62 goals against average, a 0.942 save percentage, and two shutouts, including a 35-save, 1-0 blanking of Huntsville on January 31 to cap off Peoria's perfect 12-0-0 record in January.

A native of Maple, ON, Latinovich currently leads all goaltenders with 15 wins (tied) and four shutouts, and ranks second with a 1.93 goals against average and a 0.931 save percentage. In earning 2023-2024 All-SPHL Second Team honors, Latinovich led the SPHL with 27 wins, a 1.93 goals against average, and seven shutouts.

The SPHL Player of the Month will be announced on Friday.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Month: Talor Joseph, Birmingham (5-0-0, 2.25 gaa, 0.933 save%), Cody Karpinski, Evansville (2-2-2, 2.50 gaa, 0.919 save%, shutout), Ryan Kenny, Fayetteville (2-1-1, 2.26 gaa, 0.917 save%), Brian Wilson, Huntsville (4-3-2, 2.17 gaa, 0.933 save%, shutout), Stephen Mundinger, Knoxville (3-3-2, 2.33 gaa, 0.929 save%, shutout), Josh Boyko, Macon (6-1-1, 2.06 gaa, 0.928 save%, shutout), Billy Girard, Pensacola (3-3-1, 3.09 gaa, 0.908 save%), Zane Steeves, Quad City (6-1-2, 2.11 gaa, 0.925 save%), and Gabe Rosek, Roanoke (3-2-0, 2.62 gaa, 0.908 save%, shutout)







SPHL Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.