Storm Home this Weekend

Published on February 5, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm returns to home ice next weekend for the first time in more than three weeks. Thursday, February 12th is the Storm's Education Day game presented by Chick Fil A of the Quad Cities.

Thousands of elementary school students will fill Vibrant Arena for a 10:30 AM puck drop. Friday, February 13th is the Storm's annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by UnityPoint Health - Trinity. The team will wear specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that will be auctioned postgame to raise money for the Trinity Cancer Center.

Ahead of Friday's game, the Storm and UnityPoint Health - Trinity will host the Hockey Fights Cancer Ice Painting event at Vibrant Arena Monday, February 9th from 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM. The event is free, open to the public and all paint, brushes and supplies will be provided.

"This event means a lot to us every year," says Tricia Fisher, MS, director of oncology services at UnityPoint Health - Trinity. "It's a chance to show we're

here for people and their families through every step of their cancer journey.

Seeing the community come together to paint the names of loved ones on the ice - it's incredibly moving. That kind of support makes a real difference, helping us care for more patients in our newly expanded cancer center and making sure they get compassionate, high-quality care right here close to home." The Storm and UnityPoint Health - Trinity have hosted this event every season since the team arrived in the Quad Cities in 2018.

"The continued growth and increasing fan engagement in this event emphasises how meaningful it has become," said Storm team president Brian Rothenberger. "We are so incredibly fortunate to have the UnityPoint Health - Trinity team as a partner to make this week what it is, and we feel privileged to do what we can to support them in their relentless work to provide tremendous care to cancer patients and their families in our community." The Storm wraps up the week on Date Night, Valentine's Day Saturday. All three games will be played against the Peoria Rivermen in the #ColdWarOn74.

Ahead of next week's games and event, the Storm travels to Huntsville, Alabama this weekend for a pair of games against the Huntsville Havoc.

Fans can purchase single game tickets for all games this season at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Vibrant Arena box office.

The special group offers suites, party areas, season ticket memberships, and more can be purchased by emailing matt@quadcitystorm.com or calling the Storm front office at (309)-277-1364.







SPHL Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.