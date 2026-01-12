Hot Storm Sweeps Pensacola

Published on January 12, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm defeated the Pensacola Ice Flyers Friday and Sunday at Vibrant Arena for their second consecutive series win. The win was also the Storm's eighth in its last ten games on home ice.

The Storm returns to Vibrant Arena Friday for Country Night presented by Birdies for Charity. The first 1000 fans in attendance receive a free replica jersey and fans can enjoy $1 seltzers throughout the night! The fifth place Storm will battle the first place Peoria Rivermen and it is the final game on home ice for the Storm until February 12th.

