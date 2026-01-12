SPHL Suspends Roanoke's Martin for Four Additional Games

ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced a five-game suspension on Monday to Roanoke defenseman Bryce Martin in response to an altercation at 6:34 of the third period of Roanoke's 5-2 loss to Macon on January 9, and for being a repeat offender.

Martin will miss four additional games after he was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a two-minute instigator penalty after dropping the gloves with Macon's Michael Herrera, as the veteran defenseman already sat out for the Dawgs during their 4-1 win over the Mayhem on Saturday night. Martin is available to return to the lineup for Roanoke's game at home against Quad City on January 30, missing games on January 16-17 at home against Fayetteville and on January 23-24 on the road at Macon.

Martin is in his fifth season with Roanoke, boasting 116 games played in the blue and gold since 2020. In his time with the Dawgs, the Ridgeway, Ontario native has tallied six goals, 37 assists, a minus-one rating, and 254 penalty minutes during regular season action, while adding five assists and a plus-three rating in 12 career postseason games for Roanoke. Through his first 21 games of this season, the five-foot-nine defenseman has one goal, five assists, 74 penalty minutes, and a minus-one rating. Martin is fresh off his best season for the Dawgs, after notching five goals, 19 assists, a plus-10 rating, and 100 penalty minutes in 42 games played during the 2024-25 regular season. The Roanoke alternate captain has also played in 49 ECHL games since 2021, recording three goals, one assist, and 47 penalty minutes during stints with the Adirondack Thunder, the South Carolina Stingrays, and the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The 28-year-old finished the 2023-24 season in Finland (Mestis) with FPS, notching one goal, eight assists, and 40 penalty minutes in 11 total games. Martin also put up seven goals, 11 assists, and 67 penalty minutes during the course of two seasons in the FPHL from 2019-2021.

