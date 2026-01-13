Jack Bostedt and Garrett Devine Called up to ECHL

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Riverman announced on Monday that goaltender Jack Bostedt and forward Garrett Devine have accepted call-ups to the ECHL to the Rapid City Rush and the Reading Royals, respectively.

Bostedt, a native of Janesville, WI, has been one of the hottest goaltenders in the SPHL this season. In 16 games played, Bostedt has accumulated a 10-4-1 record while boasting a .945 save percentage and 1.42 goals against average. Both stats lead all netminders in the SPHL this season. Bostedt's three shutouts are also tied for the league lead this year. Bostedt is in his second season with the Rivermen and third professionally, having previously played with the Macon Mayhem in the SPHL and the Athens Rock Lobsters in the FPHL. This will be his first call-up to the ECHL ranks.

Devine, a native of Windsor, CO, has already been called up once this season for a single game with the Kalamazoo Wings. This season in the SPHL, Devine accumulated 27 points (9 goals, 18 assists) in 30 games for the Rivermen. Devine was most recently named the SPHL's Player of the Month for December. Devine is in his third year of professional hockey and his second with the Rivermen. He is no stranger to the ECHL, having played 20 games already in the ECHL with Maine, Bloomington, and Kalamazoo. This is De vine's second call-up of the season.

The Rivermen will be gearing up for a three-game set with the Quad City Storm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 16, 17, and 18. Peoria will be on the road in Moline, IL, on Friday night before returning for two home games at Carver Arena on Saturday and Sunday. Face-off for those two games is set for 7:15 and 3:15 pm, respectively. Fans can call the Peoria Rivermen box office at 309-676-1040 or visit www.rivermen.net for tickets.







