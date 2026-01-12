Welsch Scores Again as Mayhem Win Streak Ends

(ROANOKE, V.A.) - The Mayhem couldn't come through late as the Rail Yard Dawgs ended the team's winning streak at four games in a 4-1 loss.

Sebastian Resar made his first career start, giving Josh Boyko a well-deserved rest for the final game of a three-in-three. Roanoke struck early though, as Trey Deloury was able to beat Resar just 2:16 in, and give the Rail Yard Dawgs the lead. A few minutes later, Marcus Fechko was able to capitalize on a five-on-three power play for the Dawgs, extending their lead to 2-0. Midway through the period, Drew Welsch beat Austyn Roudebush with a nice backhand play to cut the lead to one, and the Rail Yard Dawgs carried that lead into the first intermission.

The second period was incredibly low event, with both teams having a power play chance, but neither finding the back of the net. Resar held his ground with 11 saves in the period, keeping the Mayhem within a goal into the final period.

Still down by one, the Mayhem struggled to mount consistent pressure in the third period as they were shorthanded two separate times within the first eight minutes of the third period, but the penalty kill kept the Mayhem in the game. Shortly after killing a penalty of their own, the Rail Yard Dawgs got an insurance goal from Joe Widmar, and his empty-net goal sealed the 4-1 win for Roanoke.

