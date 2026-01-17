Ford Called up to ECHL's Reading Royals

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Saturday that defenseman Hayden Ford has been called up by the ECHL's Reading Royals.

Ford is the first Mayhem defenseman to earn an ECHL call-up since Adam Eby in December of 2023, when he was called up by the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The call-up comes after Ford's career-high three assist night last night. In 21 games this season, Ford has recorded 12 points (2 g, 10 a).

Additionally, forward Max Messier has been activated from injured reserve, and will return to the Mayhem lineup tonight.

The Mayhem host the Birmingham Bulls for the second game of their weekend series tonight for Lilo & Stitch Night. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







