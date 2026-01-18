Evansville Edges Ice Flyers, 2 -1

Published on January 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - A sellout crowd of 8,082 fans packed the Hangar on Saturday evening for Wiener Dog Race Night presented by PenAir Credit Union, marking the Ice Flyers' fourth sellout of the season as they took on the reigning league champions, the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Evansville struck first with Derek Contessa scoring the lone goal of the first period. Tyrone Bronte tied things up early in the second period, hoping to shift the momentum in the Ice Flyers' favor. However, Evansville's Eelis Laaksonen reclaimed the lead later in the 2nd period.

Both teams struggled to find scoring opportunities in the third period, and Evansville left with a 2-1 victory over the Ice Flyers.

The Ice Flyers cap off the three-game weekend tomorrow at 4pm for Youth Jersey Giveaway Night presented by Gulf Winds Credit Union.

Fans can bid on autographed goal pucks from tonight on DASH.







SPHL Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.