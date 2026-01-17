Ice Flyers Announce 4th Sellout of Season

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are set to skate in front of another capacity crowd tonight of 8,082, announcing their fourth sellout of the 2025-26 season at the Pensacola Bay Center, as fans pack the arena for the highly anticipated Wiener Dog Race Night.

The Ice Flyers' first two sellouts came during popular $5 Nights earlier this year, followed by a historic third sellout on Military Appreciation Night on December 27. Tonight's crowd underscores the team's growing momentum and community connection.

"This city continues to show up in a big way," said Ice Flyers Owner Greg Harris. "Seeing the Bay Center filled night after night, especially on special theme nights like this, speaks volumes about our fans, our community, and the excitement surrounding Ice Flyers hockey. We're incredibly grateful for the support, and it's an honor to represent and play in front of the Pensacola community.

Wiener Dog Race Night has quickly become one of the most anticipated promotions of the season, blending high-energy hockey with family-friendly entertainment that has resonated with fans of all ages.

"Our fans have truly embraced what we've been building each season," said Director of Marketing and Operations Brenden Arney. This sellout shows that fans are coming for the full Ice Flyers experience, from the action on the ice to the atmosphere in the building. The energy has been electric all season and tonight will be no different."

With multiple sellouts already recorded and strong attendance across the season, the Ice Flyers continue to solidify Pensacola as one of the most passionate hockey markets in the league.

