Marksmen Add Forward Marcus Fechko

Published on January 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Saturday that forward Marcus Fechko has been claimed off waivers.

Fechko, 20, started the season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, logging six goals and 10 assists in 29 games played.

Before beginning his professional career, the Raritan, New Jersey native spent most of his junior career with the NAHL's Odessa Jackalopes. In 64 games for the Jackalopes, Fechko logged 19 goals and 32 assists.

Fayetteville and Roanoke will square off again tonight, with puck drop from the Berglund Center set for 7:05 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

The Marksmen return to home action on Friday, Jan. 23rd to take on the Huntsville Havoc for Around The World Night presented by KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







