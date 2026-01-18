Marksmen Bounce Back, Down Dawgs

Published on January 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2 on Saturday night.

Blake Humphrey opened the scoring with a power play tally, 7:34 into the opening frame set up by Matt Wiesner and Sam Dabrowski, putting the Marksmen ahead 1-0. Ryan Lieth potted home a flurry of chaos on the doorstep at 11:10, extending the lead to 2-0 set with Shane Murphy and John Moncovich picking up the helpers. Joe Widmar answered back at 12:28, jamming home a one-time feed from Ryan Reifler and Olivier Beaudoin to make it 2-1. Widmar's second of the night came on the power play at 14:54, set up by Noah Finstrom and Olivier Beaudoin, evening the score 2-2.

Neither team found the back of the net in the middle frame, although Roanoke outshot Fayetteville 10-6.

Shane Murphy delivered the game winning goal 5:31 into the third, as former-Dawg Marcus Fechko and Tyler Love picked up the assists, securing the 3-2 final.

Ryan Kenny stopped 28-of-30 shots in the Marksmen win and Gabe Rosek stopped 26-of-29 in the Dawgs effort.

The Marksmen return to home action on Friday, Jan. 23rd to take on the Huntsville Havoc for Around The World Night presented by KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







