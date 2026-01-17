SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Quad City's Ashton Paul

Quad City's Ashton Paul has been suspended for three games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized interference infraction at 10:32 of the first period, in Game 261, Peoria at Quad City, played on Friday, January 16.

Paul will miss Quad City's games against Peoria on January 17, 18, and 23.

Quad City's Jake MacDonald

Quad City's Jake MacDonald has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized kneeing infraction at 3:44 of the third period, in Game 261, Peoria at Quad City, played on Friday, January 16.

MacDonald will miss Quad City's game tonight against Peoria.

Evansville's Will van der Veen

Evansville's Will van der Veen has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 152, Evansville at Peoria, played on Friday, January 17.

At 13:49 of the third period, van der Veen was assessed a minor penalty for boarding and a major penalty for fighting.

van der Veen will miss Evansville's game tonight against Pensacola.







