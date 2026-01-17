Game Preview: January 17 vs Evansville

PENSACOLA, FLA. - After a tough shootout loss to Evansville last night, the Ice Flyers look to rebound tonight in front of a sellout crowd for Wiener Dog Race Night presented by PenAir Credit Union.

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's game is presented by PenAir Credit Union.

- The 50/50 raffle will be benefiting the Pensacola Mardi Gras Foundation. Tickets can be purchased online at iff5050.org or at the game above sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission. Online tickets are available to anyone in the state of Florida to purchase.

- Tonight's Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle (SOHB) winner will have a chance at winning #6 Tyler Burnie's jersey.

- Beat the cold this weekend with a special discount on Grey Pom beanies, available for only $10 throughout the homestand as temperatures drop.

- Fans can participate in tonight's light shows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Sunday, January 18 | Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Gulf Winds Credit Union | 4PM | GET TICKETS

Away: Friday, January 23 at Knoxville | 6:30PM

Away: Saturday, January 24 at Knoxville | 6:30PM







