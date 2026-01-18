Peoria Outlasts Quad City, 4-3, in Shootout, Improve to 7-0 in 2026

Published on January 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (23-8-1) improved to a perfect 7-0 in 2026 following a 4-3 shootout victory over the Quad City Storm (15-14-4) at Carver Arena on Saturday night. The win marked the second straight victory for the Rivermen over the Storm and the third consecutive matchup between the two rivals to be played post-regulation. Eimantas Noreika, Michael McChesney, and Cory Dennis all scored for the Rivermen while Alec Baer had the winner in the shootout. Peoria goaltender Nick Latinovich made 32 saves on 35 shots, along with three saves in the shootout, to record his 13th win of the season.

Peoria remains in first place in the SPHL with 47 points on the year and leads the battle for the War on I-74 Trophy 15 points to 5. The Rivermen can clinch the War on I-74 Trophy with at least a point on Sunday afternoon as they conclude the weekend series with the Storm at 3:15 pm at Carver Arena.

FIRST PERIOD

The first period was filled with action as the Rivermen got on the board in the first two minutes. Brandon Stojcevski picked up the puck in the right-wing corner and fed a pass to Dash Quatarolo at the base of the right-wing circle. Quatarolo then sent a touch pass into the slot to Eimantas Noreika, who buried a quick shot into the back of the net to put the Rivermen up 1-0. Five minutes later, Brodie Girod received a lead pass from Jesper Tarkiainen and stepped in on a breakaway from center ice and fired a quick shot past Rivermen goaltender Nick Latinovich to tie the game 1-1. Quad City took its first lead of the weekend less than a minute later as Leif Mattson skated behind the Rivermen net and flipped the puck back into the slot, catching the goaltender out of position. Nathan Berke fired a one-timed shot home for his ninth goal of the season. Though they trialed for the first time this weekend, the Rivermen didn't panic as they received their first power play of the game on the next shift. Michael McChes ney wasted no time off the draw on the left-wing side. He received a pass from Connor Szmul at the left half-wall to the corner, and McChesney skated from the base of the circle right to the net. McChesney, the leader in goal-scoring in the SPHL, rifled a shot across the body of Quad City netminder Luke Lush to extend his goal-scoring streak to three games and tie the contest 2-2.

SECOND PERIOD

After killing off an early penalty for tripping, the Rivermen secured their second power play of the game. Cory Dennis received a pass in the high slot from Brydon Barker and rifled a wrist shot to the net. With traffic in front, Lush was slow to pick up the puck. It sailed into the back of the net for Dennis' fourth goal of the year. Though the Rivermen were outshot for the rest of the period, Quad City continued to be frustrated by Peoria netminder Nick Latinovich. He made nearly every save look routine. Thanks to Latinovich and his defensive corps, Peoria held its 3-2 lead going into the third period.

THIRD PERIOD

For the third consecutive game, the Rivermen took a one-goal lead into the third period, and for the third consecutive game against the Storm, Quad City found the equalizer in the third. This time it came off an awkward bounce off of Szmul's stick that saw the puck deflect right to Dante DiPonio, who rifled a short-side shot into the net from the right-wing side. This tied the game at 3-3 and sent the game to overtime for the third consecutive meeting between Peoria and Quad City.

OVERTIME AND SHOOTOUT

Unlike the last two games, overtime lasted the entire five minutes as opposed to less than a minute like Friday night. Both the Rivermen and the Storm had odd-man rushes and breakaway chances to end the game in overtime, but both goaltenders came up with key saves in the extra session. The critical moment came late when the Storm were given a four-on-three power play with two and a half minutes left in overtime. The Rivermen penalty killers held firm, thanks in part to three key blocks by Peoria defenseman Josh Martin. In the end, the game was decided in the shootout between two teams that were perfect in the skills competition this year. Conor Szmul, Alec Baer, and Cory Dennis all scored for the Rivermen while only Savva Smirnov found the back of the net for Quad City, and the Rivermen won the shootout 3-1 with Nick Latinovich improving to a 3-0 record in shootouts this season. Peoria's 4-3 shootout win marked their third in the skills competition this season as well as their seventh consecutive win in 2026. It is tied for the longest winning streak of the season in the SPHL.







SPHL Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.