Pensacola Ice Flyers to Host "Practice + On-Ice Fan Experience" Tuesday, January 27

Published on January 23, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are inviting fans behind the scenes for a special Practice and Interactive Experience on Tuesday, January 27 at the Pensacola Bay Center. The event is free and open to all fans and features a live, in-arena practice atmosphere, drill explanations, raffle giveaways, and an on-ice fan experience immediately following practice.

Fans will have the chance to learn the drills, hear coaching insight, meet players on the ice, take selfies and collect autographs, and then take their shot on net during a post-practice shootout-style activity.

Event Schedule (Tuesday, Jan. 27)

- Parking only available on the Box Office side of the arena.

- Doors Open: 6:00PM

- Practice: 7:00PM - 8:00PM

- Raffle Prize Winners Announced: 8:00PM

- On-Ice Fan Activities with Players: 8:15PM - 9:00PM

Event Information & Access

- Parking is available only on the Box Office side of the arena

- General admission seating only with access to sections 130-102

- No access to glass seats during this event

Fan Perks & Experiences

- Free admission for all fans

- Complimentary popcorn and fountain soda (available down the admin hallway)

- Kids 12 & Under receive a $5 ticket voucher to Lilo & Stitch Night on February 15.

- Every attendee receives a raffle ticket for prize drawings

- Post-Practice on-ice experience: Fans will enter the ice from designated tunnels, line up, and shoot three pucks at the net while players rotate through lines to chat, sign autographs, and take photos.

Raffle Prizes Include

- 4 Row A glass seats to a Friday night game of the winner's choosing this season

- 6 passes to watch warmups from the Ice Flyers bench (game of choice this season)

- 10 center-ice tickets to Lilo & Stitch Night on February 15

- 4 guaranteed giveaway jerseys for Adult Jersey Giveaway Night on February 6

- Free jersey customization

- Team-autographed Blue Angels replica jersey

- Team-autographed player stick

- Team-autographed goalie stick

- Team-autographed helmet

Learn the Drills

As part of the experience, the Ice Flyers will spotlight the "why" behind the work on the ice. Fans will be able to follow along as drills are explained in real time, with visuals displayed so attendees can better understand what the team is running and what the coaches are looking for.

