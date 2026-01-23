Rosek Called up by ECHL's Maine Mariners, Rookie Hanley Signs with Dawgs

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that goaltender Gabe Rosek has been called up by the ECHL's Maine Mariners, while the team has also signed rookie defenseman Cade Hanley. Bill Yox, a goaltender who is local to the Macon area, will serve as the emergency backup goaltender for the Dawgs.

Hanley is in his first season of professional hockey, making his way to the Dawgs after playing for the FPHL's Twin City Thunderbirds to start the season. The six-foot-one defenseman has eight assists, 20 penalty minutes, and a plus-four rating in his first 27 games in the FPHL. The Bozeman, Montana native also played five seasons at UMass-Dartmouth (NCAA-DIII) before starting his pro career, recording five goals, 22 assists, and 50 penalty minutes across 107 career collegiate games. The 26-year-old featured in both the EHL and NA3HL during his junior hockey playing days.

Rosek started his first pro season this fall with Roanoke, beginning the year on the injured reserve list before he was released on December 4 prior to his Dawgs' debut. The rookie goaltender returned to the Dawgs on New Year's Eve, appearing in four games for Roanoke since he was brought back. Rosek is 2-2-0 with a 2.52 goals against average and a .919 save clip in four games for the Dawgs, including his first career shutout on January 16 in a 3-0 win over Fayetteville. After he was released in December, the 24-year-old had signed with the FPHL's Monroe Moccasins, going 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals against average and a .943 save percentage in his first three career pro starts before returning to the Dawgs. Rosek was also a three-year starter at Concordia University (NCAA-DIII) after playing his junior hockey with the Soo Eagles in the NOJHL. At Concordia, the six-foot-one netminder appeared in 66 games, finishing his career with a .902 save percentage.

Yox is local to the Macon area, where he plays men's league hockey. The Buffalo, New York native also runs his own business, as he's an award-winning taxidermist.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Macon Mayhem on Friday, January 23, at 7:00 P.M. EST at the Macon Coliseum.







