Annual Do Good Days Announced for March 16-17, 2026

Published on January 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke, VA - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are teaming up with Wisler and the Wheeler Broadcasting family of stations (WSLQ-FM Q99, WSLC-FM Star Country, WXLK-FM K92, WVBE-FM ViBE, WFIR-AM/FM News Talk Radio, WPLY-Sports Radio, and WXKL-HD2 The Rock Channel) for their sixth annual Do Good Days. This two day event will be held March 16 and 17, 2026.

Members from each of the three organizations will be donating their time to help local non-profit organizations in our community. We are looking for nominations of designated non-profit organizations that could use a few extra hands, not a few extra dollars. For example, nominations may include, but are not limited to, painting a fence, picking up trash, washing dishes, etc. Our progress will be shared over the course of the two days on social media.

Nominations will be accepted start date through March 9 online at www.dogooddays.com. All nominations may not be able to be fulfilled, but it is the goal to complete as many as possible over the course of two days. Organizations that have been nominated and selected in the past are eligible to reapply.







