Defenseman Cory Dennis Named Warrior Hockey-SPHL Player of the Week

Published on January 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria are proud to announce that defenseman Cory Dennis has been named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week. This is Dennis' first Player of the Week Honor this season, and he joins Michael McChesney and Khaden Henry in also earning Player of the Week Honors this season for the Rivermen.

Dennis, a native of Madison, WI, is in his fourth full season of professional hockey and first with the Rivermen. He was instrumental in a three-game weekend sweep of the Quad City Storm to enable Peoria to improve its 2026 winning streak to eight games, the longest in the league this season. The weekend sweep also enabled the Rivermen win the War on I-74 Trophy for the seventh consecutive season. Last weekend, Dennis contributed with three goals and one assist (including the overtime winner on Sunday afternoon) and was a +4 on the weekend. For the season, Dennis ranks second in points among SPHL defenseman with 18 and third in goals by a defenseman with 6. Dennis is also tied for first among blueliners with two shootout goals

Cory Dennis and the Rivermen will be back on home ice this Friday and Sunday as they take on the Quad City Storm and the Evansville Thunderbolts on January 23 and 25, respectively. Friday night's game is set for 7:15 at Carver Arena with a specialty t-shirt giveaway to the first 500 kids 12 and under. Sunday's game at 3:15 pm will be another Sunday Family Funday with a pregame kids-fest and postgame skate with the team, along with discounted upper bowl kids tickets. Fans can reserve their seats by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.







SPHL Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.