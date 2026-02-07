Rivermen Bounce Back with 4-1 Victory over Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA - Following their first loss in 2026, the Peoria Rivermen (29-9-1) bounced back with a clinical 4-1 road victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (20-16-3) at the Berglund Center on Friday night. Jordan Henderson, Michael McChesney, Alex Davis, and Khaden Henry all scored for the Rivermen while goaltender Nick Latinovich made 20 saves on 21 shots for his 16th victory of the season.

The Rivermen will look to sweep the weekend on the Rail Yard Dawgs with another contest on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. Eastern. The Rivermen are 2-1-0 against Roanoke this year, and Saturday will be their final regular-season meeting with the Rail Yard Dawgs in Virginia.

FIRST PERIOD

The Rivermen jumped out to an early lead just over two minutes into the first period. A won board battle along the left-wing corner saw Braydon Barker force the puck to the point for Jordan Henderson. Henderson then sent a hard shot on net. That shot sailed into the net past Roanoke netminder Gabe Rosek for Henderson's first goal of the year to put the Rivermen up 1-0. The Rail Yard Dawgs answered just over a minute later on a similar shot from the left side that found its way into the net past Latinovich. Michael McChesney, however, gave the Rivermen the lead back midway through the first period as Connor Szmul attempted a wraparound from behind the Roanoke net. Szmul's attempt to stuff the puck in was denied by Rosek's pad, but the puck deflected into the low slot for McChesney, who fired the rebound in between the legs of the Roanoke netminder for his league-leading 25th goal of the year.

SECOND PERIOD

Alex Davis extended Peoria's lead to 3-1 as he received a pass from Khaden Henry in the neutral zone. Moving up with Henry on a three-on-two rush, Davis held on to the puck as he streaked to the right-wing circle. Surveying his options to his left, Davis decided to shoot the puck back across the body of Rosek and wired a high-rising wrist-shot into the top shelf. Late in the second period, Roanoke took on two power plays and came close to pulling within one of the Rivermen. However, Peoria's penalty killers held firm on both penalty kills to maintain their two-goal lead into the third period.

THIRD PERIOD

Khaden Henry added a power-play goal midway through the third period while the Rivermen enjoyed a five-on-three power play. Alec Baer fed a nifty pass to Henry from the left side of the net along the goal line. Henry is sitting all alone in the slot. Ripped home a one-timed shot for his 15th goal of the season and his first since returning from injury.







