Ice Bears Blank Ice Flyers, 1-0
Published on February 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers fell 1-0 to the Knoxville Ice Bears on Adult Jersey Giveaway Night presented by Kia Autosport of Pensacola at the Hangar.
The first period was evenly matched and remained scoreless, with the Ice Flyers outshooting the Ice Bears 13-9. Knoxville's Stephan Mundinger and the Ice Flyers' netminder Billy Gerard IV both made their fair share of saves in the opening frame.
The Ice Bears broke the scoreless deadlock in the second period when Jimmy Soper found the back of the net, giving Knoxville a 1-0 lead. They held that advantage for the remainder of the period.
Despite a late third-period powerplay opportunity, the Ice Flyers were unable to tie things up. The team will regroup for tomorrow's rematch against the Ice Bears.
Scoring Summary
First Period
No scoring.
Shots on goal: KNX 9, PEN 13
Second Period
KNX 1, PEN 0
12:31 Jimmy Soper - Kent, Liljelkvist
Shots on Goal: KNX 13, PEN 13
Third Period
No scoring.
Shots on Goal: KNX 1, PEN 14
Total Shots on Goal: KNX 23, PEN 40
