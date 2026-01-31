Marksmen Take Down Ice Flyers, 8-6

PENSACOLA, FL - The Ice Flyers hosted the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday night for 80's Night, but despite a thrilling comeback attempt, fell short in a high-scoring affair, losing 8-6 to the visiting Marksmen.

The game got off to a fiery start with former Ice Flyer Sam Dabrowski and Samson Mouland dropping the gloves, energizing the crowd at the Hangar. Fayetteville wasted no time getting on the board, with Trey Fechko scoring early. Marcus Fechko extended the Marksmen's lead to 2-0 at the 9-minute mark. Tyler Burnie cut the deficit to one for the Ice Flyers, but Marcus Fechko notched his second of the night, giving Fayetteville a 3-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Ice Flyers came out firing in the second period, with Captain Ethan Price scoring just seconds in. Ryan Leith answered back for Fayetteville, but the remainder of the frame belonged to Pensacola. Sam Rhodes tallied two goals, Tyrone Bronte found the back of the net, and Captain Price closed out the period with his second of the night, giving the Ice Flyers a 6-4 lead heading into the final frame.

Despite their comeback, the Marksmen seized control in the third period. Matt Wiesner scored twice, while Shane Murphy and Sam Dabrowski each added goals, propelling Fayetteville to an 8-6 victory.

The Ice Flyers are back in action tomorrow night for Mardi Gras Night presented by Pensacola Mardi Gras.

Fans can bid on autographed goal pucks from this weekend on DASH.

Tonight's Winning Numbers

Numbers were posted late tonight, so any winners who are not present can email info@iceflyers.com to claim their prize next week.

Whataburger Winner: Jim Loncher

Chuck-A-Puck Winners: Kevin Klein, Brittney Mulliken, Adam Bass, Brianna Taylor, Brandon Abbott

Doodle Winner: Craig Anderson

Check-In To Win: Jenna Martin

Shirt-Off-His-Back Winner: Todd Wilson

Farm Bureau Insurance Winner: Grace Lorenz

Scoring Summary

First Period

FAY 1, PEN 0

2:48 Trey Fechko - Wiesner

FAY 2, PEN 0

9:00 Marcus Fechko - Moncovich, Beaupit

FAY 2, PEN 1

10:30 Tyler Burnie (3) - Sciarrino, Aromatario

Fay 3, PEN 1

16:06 Marcus Fechko - Murphy, Moncovich

Shots on goal: FAY 13, PEN 8

Second Period

FAY 3, PEN 2

0:17 Ethan Price (4) - Moran, Bross

FAY 4, PEN 2

4:57 Ryan Lieth - T. Fechko, Fensterstock

FAY 4, PEN 3

9:12 Sam Rhodes (14) - Burnie, Poellinger

FAY 4, PEN 4

10:44 Tyrone Bronte (8) - Gaudette, Bross

FAY 4, PEN 5

19:16 Sam Rhodes (15) - C. Jones, Burnie

FAY 4, PEN 6

19:53 Ethan Price (5) - Gaudette, Bull

Shots on Goal: FAY 9, PEN 15

Third Period

FAY 5, PEN 6

5:34 Matt Wiesner - Holmes, Lieth

FAY 6, PEN 6

7:27 Shane Murphy - M. Fechko, Moncovich

FAY 7, PEN 6

12:43 Sam Dabrowski - Humphrey

FAY 8, PEN 6

(EN) 19:25 Matt Wiesner - Dabrowski

Shots on Goal: FAY 7, PEN 9

Total Shots on Goal: FAY 28, PEN 32







