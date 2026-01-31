Dawgs Overcome by Storm in 5-2 Home Loss

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (18-15-3) dug too big a hole to climb out of on Friday night, falling to the Quad City Storm (17-15-5) in a 5-2 defeat at Berglund Center. Olivier Beaudoin and Joe Widmar scored goals in the loss, Gustav Müller had a pair of assists, and Austyn Roudebush saved 22-of-26 shots faced in net for the Dawgs.

It was a dominant first period for the visitors, as Quad City outshot Roanoke 16-10. Savva Smirnov centered the puck to Denver Craig for a wide-open finish in the low slot at 6:24 to make it 1-0, as the Storm capitalized on their first power play of the game. Devin Sanders redirected a shot by Donte DiPonio at 8:13 to double the lead for the Storm. Roanoke had a power play chance come up empty, and then Quad City added another. Tommy Tsicos was able to beat the Roanoke defense wide to the left goal line, and his pass was finished off by Craig for his second goal of the period at 18:41 to make it 3-0. The Dawgs trailed by that score at the first intermission.

Roanoke was able to slow down the Storm's attack in the second frame, holding Quad City to just six shots on net. The Dawgs and the Storm each had a power play chance in the period, but both teams were unable to score. Müller had the best scoring opportunity of the period, but left his rebound chance just wide of the open net when Quad City goaltender Zane Steeves was caught out of his crease. The Storm still held a three-goal advantage heading to the final 20 minutes of regulation.

A scrum at the end of the second period would put Roanoke on a power play to start the third frame, but once again the hosts were held at bay. A power play for the Storm would allow them to add a fourth goal to the margin, as a blue-line blast by Nick Parody at 5:23 made it 4-0. The Dawgs would get on the board at 6:28, as a pass from Müller found Beaudoin just inside the left-wing circle for a nice snipe that made it 4-1. Roanoke finally capitalized on a power play as well, as an extra pass down in front by Bryce Martin found a wide-open Widmar for the easy tap-in at 11:15, and gave the Dawgs a chance to stay alive. Additional penalties slowed any chance for Roanoke to build off of the momentum, and an empty-net finish by Sanders at 17:36 sealed the result for Quad City. Late fights between Roanoke's Fabrice Bourgeois and Tsicos, plus Trey Deloury and Quad City's Ashton Paul provided late fireworks, but the Dawgs would fall 5-2 on home ice.

Steeves stopped 25-of-27 shots faced in net for Quad City. The Rail Yard Dawgs went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Storm went 2-for-6 on their chances.

