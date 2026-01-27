2026-2027 Full Season Tickets on Sale February 2

Published on January 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Full season tickets for the 2026-2027 season go on sale as of Monday, February 2. Half season tickets will go on sale Monday, March 2. The renewal and purchase process occurs exclusively through the Dawgs front office. We are happy to help both new and returning season ticket holders during office hours or any home game at our Guest Services counter located by Gate 8!

Helpful Information:

Full season ticket prices have been adjusted to reflect our home schedule changing from 29 to 30 games. Half season tickets will remain the same price for 15 games. The price of parking passes and Club 611 passes has increased for both full and half season ticket holders (Prices TBA.)

We have a waitlist for ice deck/ice level seating, parking passes, and Club 611 passes. You are guaranteed the ability to renew your entire account as it was in 2025-2026 so long as you deposit by May 22, 2026.

Full season ticket holders now have three options:

(1) Ticket Booklet - Single booklet with all tickets, Free Friend Friday vouchers, and giveaway vouchers attached. Fans rip out tickets at their convenience.

(2) Digital - Download your tickets to your smartphone's wallet.

(3) Lanyard - Single lanyard design to be worn around your neck; all game tickets are linked to a single barcode. Free Friend Friday vouchers are linked in Account Manager. Giveaway vouchers are printed.

(4) Individual Tickets - Tickets, Free Friend Friday vouchers, and giveaway vouchers all printed individually.

Corporate sponsor season tickets and contracts can be renewed through your account representative beginning February 2, 2026.

If You're Paying in Full:

You may receive a 5% discount off your ticket amount when paid in full during the month of February. You must pay with cash or check in a single payment before February 28 to receive this discount. Checks should be made out to Breakaway Sports and Entertainment, LLC. This does not apply to sponsor accounts.

$100 of your payment will be deemed a non-refundable deposit should you need a refund in the future.

Your account's total balance must be completed before you can receive your season ticket packet in October 2026. The final payment deadline is October TBD, 2026.

If You're Setting Up a Payment Plan:

You must put a minimum of $100 down to reserve your seats and parking pass (if you had one). This is a non-refundable deposit.

You must put a card on file to set up automatic withdrawals.

Payments are deducted on the 15th of each month unless otherwise requested.

Your account's total balance must be completed before you can receive your season ticket packet in October 2026. The final payment deadline is October TBD, 2026.

Overview of Important Dates:

February 2 - Full Season Tickets Go On Sale (30 Games)

March 2 - Half Season Tickets Go On Sale (15 Games)

May 22 - Deposit must be received to save your seats, parking passes, and Club 611 passes

June 1 - All non-renewed seats become available to the public, Quarter Season/Bojangles Kids Club Packages go on sale (8 Games)

October TBD - All balances must be paid in full by this date

Account Representatives:

Andrew King, Director of Ticketing, Andrew@railyarddawgs.com, 540-853-6827

Cyrus Pace, Account Executive, Cyrus@railyarddawgs.com, 540-853-6829

Alexandra Crutchfield, Vice President, marketing@railyarddawgs.com, Partner/Sponsor Accounts Only

Subject to Change







SPHL Stories from January 27, 2026

2026-2027 Full Season Tickets on Sale February 2 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.