Dawgs Bring Back Kirkby, Rosek Returns from ECHL

Published on January 29, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that the team has signed veteran forward Tyson Kirkby. Additionally, goaltender Gabe Rosek has returned to the team from his ECHL call-up with the Maine Mariners.

Kirkby is also in his fifth year professionally, and played three games for the Dawgs back in February 2024, notching two assists, seven penalty minutes, a fighting major, and a plus-two rating. While Kirkby has primarily featured as the captain for the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears over the past four seasons, the six-foot forward did also appear in a combined 27 SPHL games during the 2021-22 season for both the Fayetteville Marksmen and Evansville Thunderbolts. During that season in the SPHL, the six-foot forward notched six goals, 10 assists, and a plus-seven rating. The Prescott, Ontario native has spent his last three and a half seasons mostly with the Black Bears, dominating the league with 126 goals, 161 assists, 339 penalty minutes, and a plus-76 rating in 182 regular season FPHL games, while adding 14 goals, 15 assists, 38 penalty minutes, and a plus-10 rating in 23 career postseason games. Kirkby has been the team's captain since the 2023-24 season, leading Binghamton to consecutive FPHL Commissioner's Cup titles in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Kirkby is also part of a long list of 12 current or former Dawgs to come from SUNY-Oswego (NCAA-DIII), including current head coach Dan Bremner, alternate captain Travis Broughman, forward/defenseman Andrew Harley, as well as other former Dawgs such as Josh Nenadal, Alex DiCarlo, and Eric Witzel. During his time with Oswego, the left-shot forward notched eight goals and 15 assists in 44 games.

Rosek started his first pro season this fall with Roanoke, beginning the year on the injured reserve list before he was released on December 4 prior to his Dawgs' debut. The rookie goaltender returned to the Dawgs on New Year's Eve, appearing in four games for Roanoke since he was brought back. Rosek is 2-2-0 with a 2.52 goals against average and a .919 save clip in four games for the Dawgs, including his first career shutout on January 16 in a 3-0 win over Fayetteville. After Rosek was initially released by Roanoke in December, the 24-year-old had signed with the FPHL's Monroe Moccasins, going 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals against average and a .943 save percentage in his first three career pro starts before returning to the Dawgs. Rosek was also a three-year starter at Concordia University (NCAA-DIII) after playing his junior hockey with the Soo Eagles in the NOJHL. At Concordia, the six-foot-one netminder appeared in 66 games, finishing his career with a .902 save percentage. Rosek did not appear in a game for the Mariners during his call-up.

